Steven Naismith understands frustrations of Hearts fans

Hearts forward Steven Naismith admits criticism from fans is justified following the disappointing start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Craig Levein’s side sit 11th in the table with two points from four games and the manager came under fire following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hamilton at Tynecastle.

Naismith, who has declared himself fit for Scotland’s Euro 2020 double header with Russia and Belgium following a hamstring problem, said: “It’s not been good enough in terms of results but it is early days. We have got the chance to rectify that.

“But in terms of the squad we’ve got and where we should be, talking from a players’ point of view, it hasn’t been good enough, simple as that.

“We have been in good positions in games. The weekend is an example and we throw it away at home which, for a team that wants to be challenging for European places, is not good enough.

“Aberdeen is another example, we take the lead and then a crazy 10 minutes cost us.”