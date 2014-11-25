Stevens returns as Stuttgart coach

The Dutchman first took over at the club in March this year, replacing Thomas Schneider.

He successfully steered the team away from trouble, as Stuttgart ended the 2013-14 campaign 15th, one place and five points clear of the relegation play-off berth.

Stevens departed at the end of the season and was replaced by Armin Veh, who resigned on Monday after a poor start to 2014-15, with Stuttgart bottom of the table after 12 games.

"Huub Stevens will be the new head coach of the VfB," a brief statement on the club's website read.

"The 60-year-old takes over with immediate effect and will already lead the team training on Tuesday afternoon."

Stevens' appointment marks his seventh tenure in charge of a German side, after two previous stints at Schalke, as well as spells at Hertha Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.