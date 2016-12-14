Stoke City 0 Southampton 0: 10-man hosts hold on following Arnautovic red

An outstanding defensive effort saw 10-man Stoke City hold on for a 0-0 Premier League draw against Southampton at the bet365 Stadium.

Mark Hughes' side played for over an hour on Wednesday without Marko Arnautovic, who was sent off for a reckless challenge on Sofiane Boufal in the 23rd minute.

Southampton's Shane Long could also have received a red card in a frantic first half, as he tangled with Bruno Martins Indi, but the visitors retained a numerical advantage heading into the break.

The second period was predictably one-sided, with Stoke camped inside their own box for long periods, but the hard work of goalkeeper Lee Grant and his back four kept Claude Puel's side out.

Grant's best stop came from a ferocious Ryan Bertrand effort, but Southampton really should have tested the hosts further as they failed to take advantage of their territorial domination.

It was a historic day for Hughes, who became the fifth individual to both play and manage 400 English top-flight games, and while he could not celebrate with three points, he will have been buoyed by a spirited display.

Although Fraser Forster made a fine block to keep out Joe Allen's prodded effort at goal, Southampton dominated the early stages, with almost constant pressure forcing the hosts back.

Grant saved comfortably from Long and Boufal, and the Republic of Ireland forward also blasted wide, but a difficult first half for Stoke became even tougher when Arnautovic was dismissed.

The Austria international lunged towards Boufal with his studs up, leaving referee Anthony Taylor with little option but to brandish a red card amid vocal protests from the home crowd.

With players and supporters alike now appealing for every challenge, Stoke came back into the contest and Long was perhaps fortunate to escape punishment following an off-the-ball incident when he appeared to elbow Martins Indi in the chest.

Southampton renewed their earlier attacking efforts after the break, and Grant was required to make an impressive low stop to repel Nathan Redmond's angled drive.

Redmond then flicked on a James Ward-Prowse corner to force Erik Pieters to nod clear from in front of his own goal, before Grant's superb diving save to his left kept out Bertrand's powerful strike from 25 yards.

Virgil van Dijk headed over from another Southampton corner, and Boufal opted against shooting from the right-hand side of the area when he looked set to open the scoring.

Stoke continued to defend in numbers, holding out in the closing stages as Glen Johnson bravely blocked Ward-Prowse's shot from close range.