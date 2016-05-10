Stoke midfielder Ireland breaks leg in training

Stoke City midfielder Stephen Ireland is set for an "extended spell" on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg in training on Tuesday.

The Premier League club confirmed the news, but did not put a timescale on a recovery, with the 29-year-old set to undergo surgery.

A Stoke statement read: "Stoke City can confirm that Stephen Ireland has sustained a broken leg in training this morning and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

"The club wishes Stephen a speedy recovery and will offer him all the support he requires as he undergoes his rehabilitation."

Ireland's injury marks a further blow to Stoke after Ibrahim Afellay sustained cruciate ligament damage in a knee in April and was ruled out for nine months.