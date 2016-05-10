Stoke midfielder Ireland breaks leg in training
Stephen Ireland suffered a leg break in training and the Stoke City midfielder will undergo surgery on the issue.
Stoke City midfielder Stephen Ireland is set for an "extended spell" on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg in training on Tuesday.
The Premier League club confirmed the news, but did not put a timescale on a recovery, with the 29-year-old set to undergo surgery.
A Stoke statement read: "Stoke City can confirm that Stephen Ireland has sustained a broken leg in training this morning and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
"The club wishes Stephen a speedy recovery and will offer him all the support he requires as he undergoes his rehabilitation."
can confirm Stephen Ireland is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg in training this morningMay 10, 2016
All at wish Stephen a speedy recovery and will offer him all the support he requires as he undergoes his rehabilitation.May 10, 2016
Ireland's injury marks a further blow to Stoke after Ibrahim Afellay sustained cruciate ligament damage in a knee in April and was ruled out for nine months.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.