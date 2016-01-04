Stoke successful in Cameron appeal

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron's three-match suspension has been withdrawn by the Football Association (FA) following the red card he received against West Brom on Saturday.

The United States international was sent off with seven minutes to go at The Hawthorns after pushing Claudio Yacob in the back of the neck.

Referee Lee Mason initially deemed it an offence worthy of dismissal and West Brom capitalised on their man advantage by claiming all three points through Jonny Evans in stoppage time.

However, Stoke successfully appealed on Monday - meaning Cameron is available for the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool at the Britannia Stadium on Tuesday.

"Geoff Cameron has had his three-match suspension withdrawn with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was successful," read an FA statement.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission found that the match referee had made an obvious error in dismissing the Stoke City player for violent conduct."