Stoke will not underestimate Sheffield Wednesday – Hughes

Mark Hughes says Stoke City must avoid falling victim to complacency in their League Cup quarter-final against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Carlos Carvalhal's side have eliminated Newcastle United and Arsenal on their way to the last eight, and Hughes feels the Championship outfit's confidence means they could cause his team problems.

However, the Stoke manager still considers being pitted against second-tier opposition a favourable draw and is encouraging his players to take full advantage by earning a place in the semi-finals.

"I'm not going to underestimate Sheffield Wednesday in any way because they've beaten two Premier League sides already so coming up against us won't faze them," Hughes said.

"We've got to be ready for that. But we're at home, and when the draw was made I think we're honest in saying they are one of the teams we wanted. We've got to make the most of it.

"They're a good Championship side with players that have played at a higher level.

"They've got good power, good pace in key areas as well. We've got to be ready and not be surprised by anything they can produce.

"We've got to make sure our level is good and take the game away from them. It's all shaping up for a great cup game."

Hughes confirmed that Jack Butland will remain in goal, but Peter Odemwingie will miss out through injury.

"Jack is down to play as we're missing Shay Given at the moment, so he's one of the certainties," the manager said.

"Peter Odemwingie has a slight hamstring pull so he's not available and Ryan [Shawcross] is obviously suspended.

"Phil Bardsley missed the weekend because he got a bang on his calf in training but hopefully he might be OK.

"Marc Muniesa played for the Under-21s and had 70 minutes and came through unscathed."