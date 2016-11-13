Stones can cope with criticism - Cahill

England centre-back Gary Cahill is confident John Stones can cope with recent criticism and has backed his international team-mate to have a hugely successful career.

The duo kept a clean sheet in England's 3-0 defeat of Scotland on Friday, but Stones still endured a few nervous moments.

Cahill sees no reason for concern, though, and has little doubt the 22-year-old will learn from his mistakes and improve.

"The potential is there for him to do whatever he wants to do. There is no reason he cannot go on and have the career he wants to have. He is a different type of player but I think everyone is aware of his ability," Cahill told reporters.

"He is a great lad off the pitch, personality wise you have to look at that as well. Is he a boy who is going to take on advice from people? Is he going to listen to everybody and soak that up? He certainly is.

"Again, another bit of your character - I feel he is a guy who can deal with criticism, who can be fine with that. He will learn from his mistakes and from the things he is doing very well, which is more than the mistakes.

"He is doing a lot of good stuff at Manchester City and he is obviously highly regarded there. He will build confidence, his manager has obviously got confidence in him.

"When your manager and your team-mates have confidence in you, you take the criticism on the chin and keep going. He will be fine."