Stones wants to skipper City and England

Manchester City defender John Stones harbours hopes of becoming captain for club and country.

Stones is still bedding in at the Etihad Stadium following his big-money move from Everton last month, but the 22-year-old is not afraid to outline his ambition to lead by example for City and England.

"I'd like to be captain one day," Stones – capped 11 times at senior level for his country - told reporters.

"Every player wants to be captain of their team and to do so for years to come. It's a privileged position to be in - to captain your club and country.

"These are dreams you dream about when you're a little boy.

"You have to deserve the right to be captain and I'll keep working hard to try to be."

Eyebrows were raised when City spent £47.5million to lure Stones away from Goodison Park on a six-year deal.

That kind of transfer fee brings intense scrutiny, not that Stones is concerned by that.

Speaking in the build-up to City's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, Stones said: "I feel privileged to have been bought for that amount of money but at the end of the day it's what the two clubs agreed.

"I can't do anything about that other than thank Man City for allowing me this opportunity and Everton for all that they did for me and allowing me to further my career. It doesn't bring any pressure to me."