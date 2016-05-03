Strootman delighted with return to Roma starting XI

Kevin Strootman was thrilled with his return to the Roma starting XI for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in January 2015 as they beat Genoa 3-2 on Monday.

The Netherlands international had made substitute appearances against Palermo and Udinese, but had yet to start a game following his comeback.

He featured for the full 90 minutes against Genoa, though, and is now desperate to leave a difficult period behind him and help the team move forward.

"It means a lot and I'm delighted," Strootman told the official Roma website.

"I'll probably be a wreck Tuesday but it's great to be back. It was tough out there for me and the team, but we got the three points and I feel good.

"I've definitely felt ready to come on in the last few weeks but I'd never have imagined coming in and playing 90 minutes straight away.

"I'm really happy now. I'm looking forward and I want to do my bit for the the team after two years out. I'm not looking back.

"Can I be Roma's new signing for next year? Sure!"