Strootman praises Roma's mental strength after derby win

Kevin Strootman hailed Roma's psychological growth after his goal helped secure a 2-0 derby victory over Lazio.

Strootman pounced on an error from Lazio defender Wallace to open the scoring for the designated visitors at Stadio Olimpico.

That goal that was followed by a bench-clearing fracas that saw Lazio substitute Danilo Cataldi sent off, before Radja Nainggolan made sure of the points 13 minutes from time.

The game took place at a half-full Olimpico, with both club's 'ultras' boycotting the match in protest at changes made to the stadium in an attempt to segregate unruly supporters.

Roma's victory keeps them within four points of leaders Juventus and level with AC Milan, who beat Crotone 2-1 earlier on Sunday and take on Luciano Spalletti's men in the capital next weekend.

"It's a special game and an important victory for the table too. We really wanted to win. It's ugly seeing the curva empty, but maybe next time the fans will suspend the boycott," Strootman told Mediaset Premium.

"We've got Milan coming up next week, but Lazio and Napoli are in the running too, so we cannot count them out.

"We have grown psychologically to get this victory, even if we didn't play all that well.

"I'm above all happy for the fans who weren't here, but were at the Trigoria training ground yesterday [Saturday]. I still hope they come to the next game."