Strootman thanks sacked Garcia for 'always keeping faith'

Kevin Strootman has posted a public message of support for Rudi Garcia following the Frenchman's sacking from Roma.

Garcia's time in charge of the club came to an end on Wednesday following a run of just one win from 10 matches in all competitions.

Netherlands international Strootman - who suffered from a succession of serious knee problems under Garcia - has sent his best wishes to his former boss.

"Mister, thank you so much for all your support during my recovery and for always keeping faith in me," he wrote.

"You believed in me from the start and signed me to AS Roma, and I will always be grateful for that.

"I wish you, Claude (Fichaux) and Fred (Bompard) all the best for the future," he added, referring to Garcia's backroom staff.

Kostas Manolas, Roma's Greek defender, also paid thanks to Garcia, posting on Instagram: "Thanks for the belief, Mister! Good luck! I wish you all the best!"

Roma are at home to Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia on Sunday. Former Giallorossi coach Luciano Spaletti will reportedly replace Garcia.