Struggling Rochdale sack manager Keith Hill

Rochdale have sacked manager Keith Hill, the Sky Bet League One club has announced.

Hill was in his second spell in charge at Spotland, taking over again in 2013 having previously managed the club between 2006 and 2011.

The 49-year-old has been dismissed following a run of nine defeats in the last 11 League One games, with Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Luton leaving Rochdale 22nd in the table and five points adrift of safety.

A club statement said: “Rochdale Football Club has terminated the contracts of Keith Hill and Chris Beech with immediate effect.

“It has been the most difficult decision that the board has had to make but it is felt that due to results on the pitch, that a new direction is needed. We believe the next five games against opposition in and around us represents a great opportunity to try and retain our League One status, which is why this action has been taken now.

“Brian Barry Murphy and Tony Ellis will take training this week ahead of Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury Town.”

Hill has achieved two of the three promotions in Rochdale’s history, most recently in 2014, and is regarded as the club’s most successful manager.