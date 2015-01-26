Sturridge could return in Chelsea semi-final

Rodgers' men travel to Stamford Bridge for the League Cup semi-final second leg, after the opening tie at Anfield last week finished 1-1.

Sturridge, scorer of 21 Premier League goals last season, has been beset by injuries this campaign and has not featured for his club since the end of August.

Rodgers was encouraged by the way Sturridge trained over the weekend, before suggesting the striker could play some part against his former club at Stamford Bridge.

"We'll see how it is today," Rodgers said on Monday. "He trained very, very well yesterday. That was as comfortable as he's looked, he looked back to normal.

"We won't risk it that's for sure, he's been out for a long time and we need to make sure he's ready."

When asked if Liverpool were set to do any business in the remainder of the January transfer window, Rodgers responded: "I don't think so.

"Unless something dramatic happens we will go with what we have."

Chelsea were stunned 4-2 at home by League One Bradford City in the FA Cup on Saturday, but Rodgers does not feel that result will aid Liverpool's cause.

"Chelsea had a tough result at weekend but they are an outstanding team. They are dangerous," he said.

"Confidence is high. We certainly won't underestimate Chelsea, but our form and resilience is getting better."