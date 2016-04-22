Sturridge eyes 100 Liverpool goals

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has set his sights on scoring 100 goals for the club after reaching his half-century in the Merseyside derby.

The England international scored his side's third in their 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Anfield on Wednesday.

That goal was his 50th for Liverpool, a club he joined from Chelsea in January 2013.

Sturridge already has a new target after accomplishing that feat, eager to double that tally.

"My dad and my brother pay attention to that stuff. I just look to go out there and score as many goals as possible," he said.

"It is great to get to 50 goals. I won't play it down and say I'm not happy I've done so well so far with the club, but it is onwards and upwards.

"It is important to understand now the next aim is 100 goals."

Sturridge insists he should already be one goal closer to his target.

The 26-year-old said he got a small touch on Philippe Coutinho's curling strike, which completed Liverpool's win over Everton.

"Of course I've told him [Coutinho]. He would claim it is his but it touched me so it is my goal," Sturridge said.

"If I shot and it hit someone I wouldn't like to lose the goal but it hit me so I have to claim it. If it touches you, you claim it, wherever it touches you - eyelash, wherever.

"It did actually touch me. I'm not the type of guy who would claim a goal if it didn't touch me.

"I know there are some guys out there hungry for goals but I'm not that hungry.

"There has been some dubious decision but that is not dubious, it is clear for everyone to see."

With Divock Origi injured, Sturridge is likely to get another chance to add to his tally when Liverpool host Newcastle United on Saturday.