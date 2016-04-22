Sturridge to help stricken Origi

Injury-plagued Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge says he will be on hand to support Divock Origi and his other sidelined team-mates during their road back to fitness.

Sturridge is well acquainted with the frustration of being out of action after suffering problems throughout his career, including recurring hamstring issues and a long-running hip complaint.

His fellow striker Origi is expected to miss the rest of the season after sustaining suspected ankle ligament damage in the derby victory over Everton on Wednesday.

Emre Can is also out with an ankle ligament problem, while Jordan Henderson must try to recover from a knee injury in time to feature at Euro 2016.

And Sturridge is set to offer the trio his insight into coping with the psychological challenges they face during their rehabilitation.

"I always speak to the players who have had injuries," he said.

"I've had to deal with them and it is a mental rollercoaster having to deal with them, so I always try to give them a boost because there can be low points when you are injured and you feel alone and not part of things.

"Hopefully they all recover fast. Henderson, Emre, Divock have all done exceptional this season, so hopefully they will all be back before the end of the season."

Scans on Thursday cleared Origi of a suspected broken ankle following a heavy challenge from Ramiro Funes Mori, with manager Jurgen Klopp due to give an update on the Belgium international's situation at his media conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

"It is going to be difficult but hopefully Divock doesn't look as bad, so hopefully he will be back soon," Sturridge said.