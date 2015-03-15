Sturridge: Hodgson relationship top class

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, the 16-capped international said he had no qualms with national boss Roy Hodgson despite a change to Sturridge's workload resulting in injury in September.

At Anfield, manager Brendan Rodgers insists his quicker players take two days of rest following a match, while Hodgson wants his chargers to be training on the second day.

Sturridge injured his thigh training within 48 hours of representing England against Norway in September, but the 25-year-old said the incident - which saw Rodgers lash out at the Football Association's handling of the former Chelsea and Bolton front man.

"Regardless of what happened in the past, I love playing for England," Sturridge said.

"That situation occurred and it's in the past. I don't want to dwell on it.

"People pick injuries up and they are unfortunate. It just so happened I got injured that day. It's life. People get injured sometimes. It is what it is.

"My relationship with the England manager is top class. No worries at all. We speak via text. We speak to each other. We keep in touch. Throughout my injury, he kept in touch. I would never blame him for this. Never. Or any of the staff - it was just an unfortunate incident.

"I have got so much respect and admiration for him and his set-up. The relationship is very, very good.

"For me, yes, two days' recovery works best but I am not every player. Every player's different. Some like to train on the second day. Some don't. I am used to having second-day recoveries now and when you get used to doing something, you do it. I have had periods with other clubs when I have not had second-day recovery times. So it doesn't make a huge difference."

On the talk Tottenham attacker Harry Kane is challenging him for one of the England striker positions, Sturridge said he does not worry about threats - simply focussing on his own game.

"Why am I watching someone else's glories and achievements? It doesn't matter to me who comes around or what players are about. It means nothing to me," Sturridge said.

"When you watch other people, you don't get anywhere in life because you are at war with yourself. Well done to Harry Kane and what he has achieved but I am not watching what he is doing.

"I just believe in me."