Sturridge: 'I am ready to play every game'

Rodgers came out before Wednesday's 2-0 win over Burnley telling reporters that Sturridge was not yet ready to play consistent minutes as the England international forward returns to full fitness.

Sturridge, though, gave his manager something to think about after sealing Liverpool's fourth successive Premier League victory with a 51st-minute goal in just his second league start since returning from calf and thigh injuries.

And the 25-year-old said he does not want to be held back in Liverpool's bid for a top-four finish.

"I feel good, I have felt really good since I came back and I am ready to play every game," Sturridge said.

"I don't want to be eased in but I suppose that is what the manager wants."

First-half goalscorer Jordan Henderson lavished Sturridge with praise following Liverpool's win at Anfield.

"It is a massive three points for us, it was fantastic effort by all the lads," said Henderson, who deputised as captain in the absence of Steven Gerrard.

"It is great to have Daniel back, I thought he held the ball up really well. He gives us the freedom to play and his movement was unbelievable."