Sturridge misses Barcelona clash with hip knock

Daniel Sturridge is to miss Liverpool's International Champions Cup clash with Barcelona on Saturday due to a hip issue.

The England forward has started just 18 league games over the last two seasons, repeatedly struggling with injury concerns.

He returned to form and fitness with England at Euro 2016, scoring the winning goal against Wales, but has now suffered a setback in his preparations for the new Premier League season, which gets under way next weekend.

Liverpool described a precautionary problem following Sturridge's omission from the first ICC game at Wembley Stadium.

The former Chelsea forward has scored 54 goals for the Merseyside outfit since joining the club in 2013.

Jurgen Klopp's side begin their campaign away to last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal next Sunday.