Stuttgart's Dutt keen to finalise Grosskreutz arrival

Stuttgart's sporting director Robin Dutt says Kevin Grosskreutz is eager to move to the Mercedes Benz Arena, with the World Cup-winner on the verge of completing a transfer.

Former Dortmund midfielder Grosskreutz has undergone a medical with Stuttgart, having reportedly grown unsettled at Galatasaray.

Grosskreutz signed for Gala in the last transfer window but has yet to play for the Turkish giants as his move from Dortmund was completed after the deadline - FIFA subsequently denying his new club permission to play the 27-year-old until January.

With Grosskreutz set to leave Istanbul without playing a game, Dutt has been impressed by the Germany international's ambition - claiming the player has turned down other offers to secure his move to Stuttgart.

"Kevin brings an absolute winner's mentality," Dutt told Bild.

"I met with him before the transfer and talked, you can see the fire in his eyes. He also had other options, but he was eager for VfB.

"Coming here is not a gimmick for him."

While Stuttgart continue to negotiate terms with Galatasaray, the Bundesliga club have confirmed the loan signing of striker Artem Kravets from Dynamo Kiev until the end of the season.