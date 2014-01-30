Stuttgart's Molinaro makes Parma switch

The 30-year-old full-back has returned to Serie A after four years with the Bundesliga club and is set to come into contention for Sunday's trip to Roma.

A statement on Parma's official website on Thursday said: "Parma FC announces that it has acquired outright from Vfb Stuttgart defender Cristian Molinaro, who will wear jersey number three and today will be available to coach (Roberto) Donadoni."

Molinaro joined Stuttgart from Juventus, having previously enjoyed spells with Siena and Salernitana.

He joins a Parma side sitting seventh in the table after four successive Serie A wins.