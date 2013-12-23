Suarez dreaming of Premier League title

Suarez has scored 19 goals in 12 games this season for Brendan Rodgers' side to leave Liverpool one point clear of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Liverpool have not been crowned English champions since 1989-90, but Suarez's form has propelled the Anfield club into contention.

And the striker hopes to turn his title dreams into reality after signing a new long-term deal with the club last week to end uncertainty over his future.

"It's my dream," he told the club's official website.

"I hope to win the league and a big trophy with Liverpool.

"It's my dream. When I win that, I will remember my family."

Liverpool, who will remain top if Arsenal fail to beat Chelsea on Monday, return to Premier League action on Thursday against title rivals Manchester City.