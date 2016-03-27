Suarez: I didn't think I was good enough for Barcelona

Luis Suarez has admitted that he feared he might not be good enough to play for Barcelona.

The Uruguay star moved to Camp Nou from Liverpool in 2014, and was instrumental in Barca's treble win last season after forming a devastating front three with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Suarez has improved again this season, scoring 43 goals already as Barca remain on course to make history by retaining the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies.

However, the 29-year-old, told Helden TV: "I dreamed of playing for Barcelona, but even I didn't believe I was good enough to be Barca's number nine.

"You always dream of playing with the best and now I'm doing just that, with [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets and so on."

Suarez went on to speak about his relationship with the other two members of Barca's fabled 'MSN' forward line.

"We don't care about who scores the goals, only about the team doing well," he added.

"We're all clear about our target, which is to win together. We're all happy - there is no jealousy between myself, Neymar and Messi.

"Everything comes naturally between us."