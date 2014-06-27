Suarez punishment excessive, admits Chiellini

Chiellini was bitten by the controversial Uruguay forward during Tuesday's FIFA World Cup clash between the two sides in Natal.

Uruguay won the match 1-0 to book their spot in the last 16 and end Italy's tournament, but Suarez's actions overshadowed the triumph.

It was the third time in four years that Suarez has bitten an opponent and FIFA on Thursday slapped him with a four-month ban from all football-related activity and also suspended the Liverpool star for nine competitive international appearances.

Chiellini broke his silence on the punishment one day later and feels the verdict from football's governing body is harsh on the 27-year-old, adding that he hopes Suarez is able to stay in Uruguay's camp in Brazil.

"At the moment my only thought is for Luis and his family, because they will face a very difficult period," Chiellini said in a statement on his official website.

"I have always considered unequivocal the disciplinary interventions by the competent bodies, but at the same time I believe that the proposed formula is excessive.

"I sincerely hope that he will be allowed, at least, to stay close to his team-mates during the games because such a ban is really alienating for a player.

"Now inside me there's no feelings of joy, revenge or anger against Suarez for an incident that happened on the pitch and that's done.

"There only remain (sic) the anger and the disappointment about the match."

The Uruguayan Football Association have confirmed they will appeal the verdict.

It was also announced on Friday that betting firm 888poker have terminated their relationship with Suarez following the incident.