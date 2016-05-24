Suarez silenced his doubters - De Boer

Former Barcelona midfielder Ronald de Boer feels Luis Suarez has silenced any doubters of his ability this season.

Despite suggestions that he would struggle to displace Lionel Messi as the spearhead of Barca's attack when he joined from Liverpool after the 2014 World Cup, the Uruguay international has become one of their undisputed star men over the past two seasons.

Suarez netted 40 goals in La Liga in 2015-16 to win the European Golden Shoe and De Boer has nothing but praise for the 29-year-old.

"Suarez has been unbelievable. Nobody expected this when Barcelona signed him two years ago," De Boer told Omnisport.

"There were some doubts whether he would fit Barcelona's style of play and was skilful enough. But he has been unbelievable.

"He became top scorer and got a lot of assists, it has been a great year for him. I have nothing but respect for him. He stepped up when they struggled toward the end."

With Neymar and Messi in support of Suarez, De Boer labelled Barcelona's strikeforce "crazy".

"And Neymar stepped up when Lionel Messi got injured," he added.

"All three attackers deserve a lot of credit. In the past some claimed Barcelona were all about Messi, he was the main man, and now everybody talks about MSN.

"It's crazy when you have three attackers like them."

Barcelona missed out on Champions League glory this campaign, but De Boer feels they have still had a good season following their domestic double.

"If you look at the prizes Barcelona won, it's incredible," the Dutchman said.

"But they didn't win the trophy they wanted the most, the Champions League. And it hurts that there are two teams from Madrid in the final. But you have to accept that.

"If they look back at this campaign, they will think it's been a good season. They get another shot at the Champions League next season."