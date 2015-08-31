Sunderland loan Giaccherini to Bologna
Emanuele Giaccherini will spend the season at Bologna after being allowed to leave Sunderland in a temporary deal.
Sunderland winger Emanuele Giaccherini has been allowed to leave the club to join Serie A outfit Bologna on loan.
With Dick Advocaat having bolstered his attacking options by signing Ola Toivonen and Fabio Borini in recent days - the former on loan - Italy international Giaccherini was likely to see his first-team chances limited.
And Bologna are now set to benefit from the 30-year-old's services as they bid to avoid relegation following their promotion back to the top flight.
Giaccherini has made 32 Premier League appearances for Sunderland since arriving from Juventus in 2013.
