Sunderland loan Giaccherini to Bologna

Sunderland winger Emanuele Giaccherini has been allowed to leave the club to join Serie A outfit Bologna on loan.

With Dick Advocaat having bolstered his attacking options by signing Ola Toivonen and Fabio Borini in recent days - the former on loan - Italy international Giaccherini was likely to see his first-team chances limited.

And Bologna are now set to benefit from the 30-year-old's services as they bid to avoid relegation following their promotion back to the top flight.

Giaccherini has made 32 Premier League appearances for Sunderland since arriving from Juventus in 2013.