Sunderland loan Vergini to Getafe

Sunderland have loaned defender Santiago Vergini to La Liga side Getafe for the 2015-16 season with a view to a permanent move.

Vergini joined the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan in August last year following a previous spell at the Stadium of Light in the 2013-14 campaign.

The deal became permanent after Vergini made more than 20 appearances last season.

However, head coach Dick Advocaat made it clear the centre-back was not part of his plans for the new season and Vergini will instead attempt to impress at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.