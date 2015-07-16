Sunderland loan Vergini to Getafe
Santiago Vergini has joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Sunderland after being deemed surplus to requirements.
Sunderland have loaned defender Santiago Vergini to La Liga side Getafe for the 2015-16 season with a view to a permanent move.
Vergini joined the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan in August last year following a previous spell at the Stadium of Light in the 2013-14 campaign.
The deal became permanent after Vergini made more than 20 appearances last season.
However, head coach Dick Advocaat made it clear the centre-back was not part of his plans for the new season and Vergini will instead attempt to impress at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.