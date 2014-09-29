Sunderland not panicking, says defender Jones

Saturday's 0-0 stalemate with Swansea City was Sunderland's fifth draw of the campaign, leaving them with five points from six top-flight outings.

However, Jones - who moved to the Stadium of Light from West Brom in the close-season, claims the Sunderland dressing room remains upbeat.

"I don't think there's any worry," he told the Sunderland Echo. "We know we're very close to getting that [their first win].

"We've been consistent with our draws, and hopefully we can do the same with wins; get one and go from there.

"The effort was there. At times we maybe lacked that bit of quality with the final pass [against Swansea].

"But we worked hard and we got more of the ball in the second half and with that, chances come.

"We created the most clear-cut chances in the second half. On another day, we'd be talking about a great 1-0 win."