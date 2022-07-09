Sunderland sign Jack Clarke from Tottenham for undisclosed fee

Sunderland have signed Jack Clarke from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

Clarke returns to Wearside on a four-year deal following a loan spell at the Stadium of Light in the second half of last season.

The 21-year-old made 20 appearances and came off the bench as Sunderland secured promotion by beating Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season,” Clarke told the official club website.

“It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I’m excited to play my part in the next step of our journey.

“We have a good balance in the squad and a great bond in the dressing room, so I believe we can continue to progress as a team and enjoy another successful season.”

Sunderland boss Alex Neil added: “Jack is a player with huge potential.

“We had him last season and I think he grew stronger and stronger as the season went on, but the most important thing for him is that he’s now our player.

“He has obviously got quality, but what he needed to do was find a home and we have managed to provide that.

“Jack enjoys it here and for us, we are pleased to have the deal across the line as it adds another attacking option.”

York-born Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds for a fee in the region of £10million in July 2019.

But he made just four substitute appearances for the London club and none in the Premier League.