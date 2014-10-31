Suspect charged with Meyiwa's murder

Meyiwa was killed on Sunday evening, at the age of 27, following an altercation involving two attackers at a property on the outskirts of Johannesburg in Vosloorus.

The National Prosecution Agency (NPA) confirmed to South African media on Friday that a man, widely named as Zanokuhle Mbatha, had appeared at Boksburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the death.

The suspect is set to appear in court again on November 11.

On Monday, South African president Jacob Zuma had led calls for Meyiwa's killers to be found.

"The law enforcement authorities must leave no stone unturned in finding his killers and bring them to justice. Words cannot express the nation's shock at this loss," said Zuma.