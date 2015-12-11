Swansea assistant Curtis to take charge for Man City clash

Swansea City assistant Alan Curtis is to take charge for Saturday's Premier League visit to Manchester City following Garry Monk's departure.

Monk was sacked by the Welsh club on Wednesday on the back of a run of one win in 11 matches, which has left Swansea just a point above the relegation zone.

They now travel to the Etihad Stadium to face City, who responded to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Stoke City last time out in the league to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 and top their Champions League group.

And it is Curtis who will serve as a caretaker manager for the third time in his career as Swansea bid to bounce back from the 3-0 home defeat to league leaders Leicester City that ended Monk's reign.

Curtis had previously had interim spells in charge in 1997 and 2004 after the exits of Jan Molby and Brian Flynn.