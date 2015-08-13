Swansea performance 'overshadowed' by Chelsea doctor saga - Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk believes his side's performance in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend has been "overshadowed" by the furore surrounding the Premier League champions' medical staff.

The Welsh club battled to a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, with Bafetimbi Gomis clinching the draw from the spot after being brought down in the box by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was sent off.

However, headlines surrounding the match have since been dominated by Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho's reaction to the actions of his medical staff, with doctor Eva Carneiro reportedly set for a reduced role at the club after rushing to the aid of Eden Hazard against the wishes of the Portuguese.

"For any club, what they do internally is up them," said Monk. "It's not my concern. It's a manager's prerogative who he has on the bench.

"How it's handled is for others to judge. The disappointing part of it is it's what the national press have decided to focus on and not the performance my players put on.

"It's been overshadowed.

"The focus has been on the wrong thing. It's natural the top teams are expected to win and when it doesn't happen people tend to focus on the wrong thing rather than why the opposition did well.

"It's my job to stick up for my players to get the credit they deserve as much as when they deserve criticism.

"It's one game and we're not getting carried away but when credit's due we should get it."