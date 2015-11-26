Sydney FC 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: Bore draw as hosts miss chance to go top

Alex Brosque hit the post late on as Sydney FC missed the opportunity to take top spot in the A-League with a dour 0-0 stalemate with Wellington Phoenix.

Sydney would have moved from fourth to first with all three points at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, but they were unable to break down a well-organised Phoenix side.

Phoenix's Alex Rodriguez hit the post in the second half, and striker Brosque almost snatched the win for Sydney when he rattled the woodwork with a left-footed shot in the closing stages.

But out-of-form Sydney, who are now winless in their last four league games, had to settle for a point.