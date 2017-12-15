Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City 1: Champions come from behind to go eight points clear

Sydney FC came from behind to beat 10-man Melbourne City 3-1 on Friday and go eight points clear at the top of the A-League.

Third-placed City looked set to cause the hosts problems when Luke Brattan's 37th-minute effort crashed off the crossbar and went over the line at Allianz Stadium.

But Sydney managed to turn things around by half-time, with Adrian Mierzejewski curling a fine effort into the net before Bobo converted from 12 yards after Bart Schenkeveld fouled Jordy Buijs.

City's chances were all but ended 20 minutes from time when Manny Muscat was sent off for appearing to catch Michael Zullo with his elbow.

And Sydney wrapped things up right at the end - Alex Brosque finding the back of the net with an emphatic volley in the 96th minute, putting the pressure on Newcastle Jets to reduce the eight-point gap when they face Adelaide United on Saturday.