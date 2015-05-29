Szczesny blasts father over 'idiotic' comments

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has described comments by his father aimed at manager Arsene Wenger as "idiotic".

Maciej Szczesny told Polish outlet Blastingnews this week that the British media, along with Wenger, had made the most out of his son's smoking scandal to ease pressure on the club.

Szczesny was reportedly caught smoking in the Arsenal dressing room earlier this year, with the Poland international having lost his place to David Ospina this season.

Szczesny senior - himself a former Poland international goalkeeper - also suggested his son should leave in search of regular game time.

However, the 25-year-old dismissed the comments made by his father, which surfaced just days before Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa.

"Really shouldn't be dealing with this one day before the cup final but my father leaves me no choice," he wrote via his official Facebook page.

"I have not spoken to him in more than 2 years and just like everybody else I have had enough of his idiotic comments about The Football Club and The Manager I owe so much to!

"Therefore please do not consider his comments as my shared view. Thank You for your understanding!"