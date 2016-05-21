Szczesny: I have learned more in four months under Spalletti than 10 years in England

Wojciech Szczesny claims he has learned more in four months under Roma coach Luciano Spalletti than in a decade of playing for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Polish goalkeeper spent the 2015-16 season in Serie A after slipping down the pecking order at Arsenal due to the arrival of Petr Cech.

Spalletti made a stunning impact after returning to the Stadio Olimpico to replace Rudi Garcia in January, winning 14 of the club's remaining 19 Serie A fixtures to lead them to a third-placed finish and the Champions League qualification rounds.

And Szczesny has hailed the 57-year-old for his management style, while also offering what could be seen as a veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger.

"I learned more in four months under Spalletti than in 10 years in England," Szczesny said in quotes reported by Il Tempo.

"He puts a lot of importance on playing the ball with your feet. One day we trained for more than 45 minutes just on goal kicks."

Szczesny recently said he wants to stay at Roma - who have signed Brazilian keeper Alisson ahead of next season - but also remains open to returning to the Emirates Stadium.

"I know where I will play in the next season but I won't say. If I stay at Roma, I will have to grow more. If I return to Arsenal, I will treasure my experience," he added.