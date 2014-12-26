Table-topping Chelsea delight Mourinho

An expected tricky clash with Sam Allardyce's fourth-placed side on Friday proved anything but as goals from John Terry and Diego Costa earned a simple 2-0 triumph.

The three points mean Chelsea will remain at the summit ahead of their final match of the year at Southampton on Sunday.

Mourinho though, is refusing to get carried away, insisting the season is still young.

He told Sky Sports: "We deserved it. We played a very good game against a difficult opponent. When we scored, I think we always had the game under control.

"They had a reaction in the second half but the second [goal] gave us further control. They should have scored at the end, which was lucky for us. But I am very pleased.

"I am really happy. We are doing very well and we have one more match until the end of the year and we will try to finish first."

Speaking about Chelsea's position in the table, Mourinho added: "It is the football of the team that leads (the table) and we are playing very well.

"We are clearly title contenders, but we still have to finish the first step and there's a lot to come."