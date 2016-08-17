Tamas: I'd take Stanciu over Aguero

Gabriel Tamas acknowledged Sergio Aguero's quality after enduring a torrid night against the Manchester City striker but still believes one of his Steaua Bucharest team-mates can outstrip the Argentina star.

Aguero experienced a remarkable evening in the Romanian capital as he missed a pair of first-half penalties before netting a hat-trick in a dominant 5-0 Champions League play-off win for Pep Guardiola's side.

By contrast, Steaua's star forward and reported Chelsea target Nicolae Stanciu was a peripheral figure – unable to build on the form that brought four goals in five competitive outings this season heading into the match.

"Aguero is among the most difficult opponents I've had," Tamas told reporters.

"I played with other opponents who have given me more problems.

"Of Stanciu and Aguero, I would choose Stanciu. He is my colleague."

Steaua travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg next Wednesday.