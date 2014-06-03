Taylor agrees Wigan transfer from Cardiff

Taylor was part of the Cardiff side that secured promotion from the Championship in 2012-13 and made 18 appearances in the Premier League last term.

However, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins to mould his Cardiff squad for 2014-15, the defender has been deemed surplus to requirements and has moved to Wigan on a three-year contract.

Wigan missed out on an instant return to the Premier League last season after being beaten by QPR in the play-off semi-finals and Uwe Rosler has wasted no time in strengthening for another promotion push.

"I'm very, very happy to get a player of Andrew's stature and experience to our football club," Rosler told Wigan's official website.

"He was the captain of Malky Mackay's promotion-winning team, he is a very experienced and reliable player who is at the best stage of his career and I'm looking forward to working with him.

"He has all the qualities in his position that we are looking for; physically, technically he's very good and tactically he has developed as a player well."

Taylor himself is looking forward to a new challenge and hopes to help the club back into the top flight at the second attempt.

"Wigan Athletic are a big club, with Premier League experience and big aspirations," he said.

"It is a fresh challenge for me and one I'm very excited about."