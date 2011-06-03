Taylor: Baines showed too much respect

The former England Under-21, Leicester, Hull, Wycombe and Bradford boss was discussing the highly-rated left-back at the brmb Grass Roots Football Show in Birmingham.

The Everton defender revealed before last summer's World Cup finals that he suffered from home sickness and that the prospect of facing two months away from his family was troubling him.

Aston Villa's Stephen Warnock eventually replaced Baines in the final party to travel to South Africa, but Taylor believes that another factor also played a key part - that he wasn't displaying the confidence with England that he had been for David Moyes' men.

Speaking to FourFourTwo Performance, he said: “Leighton Baines went to the senior squad, he didn’t go to the World Cup because [Fabio] Capello thought he was too respectful.

"He’d get the ball and give it to the nearest person, he’d give it to Steven Gerrard, but Steven Gerrard wasn’t the choice.

“But because it was Steven Gerrard, he'd just give him the ball.

“So you have got to be respectful but not over respectful. You've got to then put your mark on the game.”

By Ben McAleer