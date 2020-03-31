Taylor: Having a partner who works for NHS puts everything else into perspective

Celtic defender Greg Taylor admits the life of a footballer has been placed into firm perspective after watching his girlfriend’s efforts to battle coronavirus.

While the 22-year-old has been training at home during the Scottish football shutdown, he has watched his partner Laura head to work as an NHS nurse.

And he says it is health workers like her who are the real heroes.

“My girlfriend is a nurse so she’s been really busy,” Taylor told Celtic’s official website. “She works different shifts, they’re all 12-hour shifts, and she’ll normally do around four each week.

Celtic’s Greg Taylor has been training at home (Kenny Smith/PA)

“It’s been tough for her and I couldn’t be more proud of her.

“It’s a really difficult time for all the NHS and we’re all extremely grateful for everything they do.

“To be with someone who works in the NHS puts everything else into perspective.

“The work they’re doing is incredible and we all have so much admiration and respect for the way they go about it.”

🗣️ A message from @GregGregtaylor.— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) March 31, 2020

Taylor cannot wait to return to action with Neil Lennon’s champions-elect.

But the Hoops defender stressed the importance of following the expert advice in order to save lives and ensure everyone at Celtic can get back to chasing down their ninth straight league crown.

He said: “It’s so important for everyone to follow the advice and stay safe at the moment.

“We’re all missing the football – the players, the staff and the fans – but just now it’s so vital that we do all stay home.

Celtic sit top of the table (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It’ll help saves lives, get us back to normality as quick as possible and have us all back at Celtic Park putting on performances and winning games.

“This situation can help bring us all together if we work together and look out for each other. It’s a unique situation in that we’re all pushing in the one direction.

“That’s something we can take solace from, the amount of good you see people doing on social media and in the news.

“There’s a lot of good out there and seeing that helps keep everyone’s spirits up.”