Taylor sorry for Evans, Hillsborough analogy

The chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) spoke on Thursday of the organisation's support for the Welsh striker after the convicted rapist saw a proposed move to League One side Oldham Athletic fall through due to the backlash it created.

Evans, who was released from prison in October after serving half of a five-year sentence, maintains his innocence, and Taylor has faced calls to quit after he likened the 26-year-old's plight to the campaign for justice that the families impacted by Hillsborough have led in the aftermath of the death of 96 Liverpool fans at the stadium in April 1989.

Taylor, however, has said sorry for any offence caused.

He told Sky Sports News on Friday: "The point I was making was not to embarrass or upset anybody at all with the Liverpool supporters.

"I'm very much an admirer of them and they know that, but it was the fact that how things can be perceived one way and come out very differently with the passage of time.

"I can only apologise because it was never my intention to cause any offence.

"Liverpool supporters' groups know me and know how much I admire their stance and admire their determination and tenacity to get to the truth and how it's shown that what was put out at the time was far from the truth."

When quizzed on his future, Taylor added: "I am selected by my members. It's not selected by Gordon Taylor.

"I do the job to the best of my ability and I'll continue to defend the members. The choice of my role is made by the members and that's down to them.

"The members choose me and if the members don't want me then they can tell me, we're a trade union."

Evans' desire to return to professional football – he also trained with former club Sheffield United before they staged a U-turn over signing him following criticism from fans and club patrons – has sparked frenzied debate.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Friday that they do not intend to get involved in the matter at this stage.

FA chairman Greg Dyke said in a statement: "Rape and sexual violence are abhorrent and unacceptable. This cannot be overstated.

"We have reviewed the Ched Evans case in some detail at the FA and we have examined both the legal requirements and our rules and regulations and there is no basis for us to intervene directly in this particular case.

"That said, it is important that we continue to look at the issue of behaviour and attitudes within football, and recognise the unique privileges and responsibilities that come with being a participating member of the national game.

"I would encourage the game to consider and discuss this matter and the prospect for future guidelines or codes of conduct. The FA will certainly be considering it in line with our own ongoing review of what constitutes public or private communications and behaviour."