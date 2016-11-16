Team player Messi better than Ronaldo, says Rami

Lionel Messi has the edge over Cristiano Ronaldo because the Barcelona forward is more of a team player, according to Sevilla's Adil Rami.

The long-running debate over which of the two superstars is the better player has not lost any of its intensity as both continue to break records and collect silverware.

Once again they are the two leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or, although another of LaLiga's headline acts – Antoine Griezmann – is also in the running.

And Rami, speaking after France's 0-0 friendly draw with Ivory Coast, effectively confirmed his vote would go to Messi, who scored one and assisted two in Argentina's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Colombia on Tuesday.

"Yes I met Ronaldo, Messi and Griezmann and sincerely, I respect all three," he said. "It's true that these are the best players in the world today for me, even if we can add many more.

"But since I arrived in Spain, the question I hear most is: Ronaldo or Messi? The two best players in the world are there, but Messi is Messi.

"Between two, three players, he manages to make a difference, to move, to get around and if he really sees a big aggressive group in front of him he will find the pass you need.

"[Messi] is really much more 'team' than Ronaldo and I think that's why I put him on top."