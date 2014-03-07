Team spirit the key to Juve success for Tevez

Juve have been top of the table since late November after moving ahead of Roma with a 2-0 win over Livorno and Tevez is confident that Antonio Conte's men - who are 11 points clear - can secure a hat-trick of successive titles.

The Argentina striker has scored 16 goals in 35 games in his debut season in Italy and he believes Serie A is the hardest league competition to win in Europe.

"We know we have the potential on and off the field, we are a strong team, when we play together we are hard to beat," he told the club's official website.

"Of all the championships in which I have played, the Italian league is definitely the most difficult and tactical.

"I have worked hard.

"I'm happy when I wear the shirt of Juventus, this is the important."