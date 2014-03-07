Team spirit the key to Juve success for Tevez
Carlos Tevez believes the spirit within the Juventus squad will make it hard for any team to catch them in the Serie A title race.
Juve have been top of the table since late November after moving ahead of Roma with a 2-0 win over Livorno and Tevez is confident that Antonio Conte's men - who are 11 points clear - can secure a hat-trick of successive titles.
The Argentina striker has scored 16 goals in 35 games in his debut season in Italy and he believes Serie A is the hardest league competition to win in Europe.
"We know we have the potential on and off the field, we are a strong team, when we play together we are hard to beat," he told the club's official website.
"Of all the championships in which I have played, the Italian league is definitely the most difficult and tactical.
"I have worked hard.
"I'm happy when I wear the shirt of Juventus, this is the important."
