The team wants to win at all times - Simeone defends frustrated Atletico

Diego Simeone says he is not worried after watching Atletico Madrid fire blanks in a 0-0 draw at home to 10-man Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Vitolo's second-half sending off did not tip the balance in the hosts' favour at the Vicente Calderon, with Antoine Griezmann heading against the post their best opportunity.

The draw means Atletico move level on points with leaders Barcelona, but they miss the chance to move above and go top outright, while third-placed Real Madrid can move to within two points with a win over Real Betis later on Sunday.

Barcelona also hold a game in hand over Atletico, but Simeone saw plenty of positives to take from the performance after a fifth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

"To score goals we have to create opportunities and today we did have opportunities," he told reporters after the match.

"The team does want to win at all times and we had many chances, but a goal did not materialise. We played a good game, but the goal did not come and so we do not get the three points.

"Whenever we face Unai Emery teams, he approaches the match similarly. Each of us plays their cards to try and win.

"The entry of Yanick Carrasco gave us more speed in the second half. Obviously we do not know if it would have been the same if he had been on from the beginning.

"But we will continue on this path because the road is good. The point is good to keep the distance over Sevilla in the race for third place."

Atletico face a crucial week ahead, with the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final against Celta Vigo on Wednesday before they travel to face Barca at Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.