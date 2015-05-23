Tearful Klopp struggled to say goodbye
Jurgen Klopp found it difficult to take charge of Borussia Dortmund for the final time at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.
An emotional Jurgen Klopp found it difficult to say farewell as he was reduced to tears after his final home game in charge of Borussia Dortmund.
Klopp was given a rapturous reception following a 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, which ensured Dortmund sealed a place in the UEFA Europa League.
The charismatic coach will attempt to end his seven-year Dortmund reign by winning the DFB-Pokal final against Wolfsburg next weekend, but before then he was able to sign off with a win in the Bundesliga.
Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck in the first half to ensure Klopp's men ended a season in which they had battled relegation by surging up to seventh place.
The 47-year-old was given an incredible ovation as he embarked on a lap of honour and said it was hard to say goodbye to the supporters who worship him.
He said: "I am at peace with all people. It was not easy, I had tears in my eyes. I love this stadium.
"There were plenty of opportunities there for the game to be decided earlier. But who am I to complain today?"
