Tearful Mourinho undecided on future

The coach again acknowledged he was unhappy in Italy and hinted he could leave Inter after Saturday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Madrid, where his side can secure an unprecedented Italian treble.

"This is not my home. This is not an easy place to work and be happy," he told reporters after his side's 1-0 win at Siena on the last day of the Serie A season.

"There has been no time to think. Now it's an historic week for Inter and we want to give everything we have.

"Then I need to relax, spend two or three days thinking about myself and what will make me happier and then I will decide."

The Portuguese, with rare tears in his eyes, had earlier hugged his players and waved to fans but initially shunned microphones having been boycotting Italian media for months.

Club president Massimo Moratti said he had no idea what his coach's plans were amid continued media speculation the former Chelsea boss could leave for Real Madrid.

Moratti just wanted to celebrate his club's 18th league title, even if his players lifted the trophy in a somewhat deja-vu manner before really starting to party.

"Let's hope we can complete the treble now," he told reporters before remarking on the nervous finish where relegated Siena almost equalised and handed the title to Roma.

"It's always like that with Inter," smiled Moratti, celebrating his 65th birthday.

Inter fans unable to reach Siena set off flares and waved giant flags in Milan's main square but again the celebrations were slightly reserved given the big match coming on Saturday.

"We will celebrate this scudetto tonight, rest tomorrow and then concentrate on another final on Saturday," Inter right back Maicon told Sky.

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, whose side beat Chievo 2-0, was gracious in defeat but hailed his team for going 24 games unbeaten during the season having lost their first two matches and seen boss Luciano Spalletti resign in September.

"I must thank my players because they have done a truly remarkable thing. We were bottom of the league," he said, aware the club has large debts and transfer activity has been minimal.

"We have done something incredible. We reopened the race and we fought until the end with all our force."

