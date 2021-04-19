Teden Mengi returns to Manchester United due to season-ending hamstring injury
By PA Staff
On-loan Derby defender Teden Mengi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and is returning to Manchester United.
The 18-year-old centre-back made his first-team debut against LASK in the Europa League last season and recently signed a new deal until at least 2024.
Mengi has been on loan at Derby since January and made nine appearances for the Sky Bet Championship strugglers.
But Rams boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that the teenager has returned to Old Trafford after sustaining a season-ending issue.
The hamstring complaint is not considered serious and will be treated at his parent club.
United’s all-time top scorer Rooney has made no secret of his interest in bringing the teenager back to Derby on loan next season.
