Temarii confident of overturning FIFA ban

Temarii and Amos Adamu were suspended after allegations they had offered to sell their votes in the contest to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to undercover reporters from Britain's Sunday Times.

Russia was awarded the 2018 World Cup finals, while Qatar won the hosting rights for the 2022 tournament.

The Oceania Football Confederation president said at the time he had been cleared of all corruption charges by world football's governing body but had not been told why he had been suspended.

He confirmed on Thursday he had now been notified as to the reasons for his suspension.

"I received a letter from FIFA on Dec. 30, 2010, and I have been cleared from all corruption allegations," Temarii told Fairfax newspapers in New Zealand on Thursday.

"The ethics committee have accused me of breaching FIFA confidentiality and loyalty, with which I totally disagree.

"Out of the passionate debates around the World Cup voting process I hope a meeting, possibly next month, will see FIFA's appeal committee realise I have not breached any articles within the code of ethics, nor did have the intention to."

The OFC will hold their annual congress in Pago Pago, American Samoa, over the weekend, where a new OFC president will be elected to replace Temarii.

Acting president David Chung of Papua New Guinea and New Zealand duo Frank van Hattum and Fred De Jong have all said they were interested in the position.

FIFA President Sepp Blatter will also attend the meeting.