Ter Stegen not at fault for spectacular Florenzi goal, says Kahn

Oliver Kahn feels Marc-Andre ter Stegen was not to blame for Alessandro Florenzi's amazing goal in Barcelona's 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma on Wednesday.

The Italy international found the net with a stunning strike from about 50 yards out to cancel out Luis Suarez's opener and Ter Stegen received his fair share of criticism for his positioning after the game.

Nevertheless, Kahn is adamant Ter Stegen was not at fault and has urged him not to change his style of play.

"I don't think it was a mistake from Ter Stegen," former Germany international Kahn told Sky.

"Playing high up the pitch is part of his game. This is what's expected from goalkeepers these days.

"Of course, this style has its advantages, but there are also risks. You have to accept it when something like this happens.

"If I were his coach, I would turn the page and tell him to continue on the same path and not to abandon his style."