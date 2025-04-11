Manchester United players show mixed reaction to Andre Onana following horror show

Andre Onana had been involved in a high-profile spat with Nemanja Matic during the build-up to Man United's trip to Lyon

Manchester United's Andre Onana did anything but win his war of words with Nemanja Matic, making gaffes for both goals as his side drew 2-2 at Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

Former Manchester United midfielder Matic had hit back at Onana’s claim that his side were far better than Lyon, going as far to label the Cameroon international “one of the worst” goalkeepers in United’s history.

Unfortunately for Onana, his performance in France only served to prove Matic’s point, as he produced his latest pair of howlers.

Manchester United star Andre Onana was at fault for both goals against Lyon

Onana has been directly at fault for eight goals since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League goalkeeper (Image credit: Alamy)

United went behind after Onana inexplicably let Thiago Almada’s crossed free-kick creep all the way in, before Leny Yoro levelled things up at half-time with his first goal for the club.

And Ruben Amorim’s men looked to have completed a great comeback when Joshua Zirkzee headed home from Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the 88th minute – only for Onana to find himself at fault once more, spilling the ball for Rayan Cherki to help himself to an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Onana has made 69 Premier League appearances for United, keeping 18 clean sheets (Image credit: Alamy)

After the game, Amorim sought to defend his ‘keeper, saying that he’d “made more mistakes than [his players] during these last games and during these last months”.

But the reaction from Onana’s teammates at the final whistle was more mixed, with not all of them consoling him convincingly, it has to be said.

United head to in-form Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and, despite Amorim’s comments, there must be serious doubts over Onana’s place in the starting 11.

Back-up custodian Altay Bayindir has yet to make his Premier League debut; will we see him between the sticks at St. James’ Park?

Will Altay Bayindir replace Onana between the sticks for United's trip to Newcastle this weekend? (Image credit: Alamy)

Regardless of who plays in goal on Sunday, though, it’s quite clear than United desperately need a new goalkeeper this summer.

A £42.7m signing from Inter two years ago, Onana is one of the most expensive ‘keepers of all time, but his time at Old Trafford has been strewn with errors to the point that it’s almost impossible to envisage him beginning next season as number one.